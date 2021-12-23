CPNE discusses digital media ecosystem with PM’s aide

A delegation of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) on Wednesday called on Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Digital Media Dr Arsalan Khalid, wherein an integrated digital media ecosystem in the country came under discussion. The meeting agreed that a strategy for digital transformation of newspapers would be formulated which also includes taking the vision of digitalisation to the regional level. Last week, the CPNE delegation had also met Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, in which the minister had announced the incorporation of CPNE-affiliated electronic newspapers into digital media advertising. The focal person for digital media informed the delegation that the application date for the Digital Advertising Policy has been extended till December 31 to ensure participation of all the stakeholders. Talking to the delegation, Dr Arsalan Khalid said that the government is fully aware of the fact that the digital media is a reality, adding that the government is making every effort to promote a better digital media ecosystem in country. He said organizations like CPNE have a vital role to play in this regard. The delegation included CPNE President Kazam Khan, Ayaz Khan, Irshad Arif, Sardar Khan Niazi and Farooq Tahir.













