IHC disposes of petition seeking disqualification of PM Imran

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday disposed of a writ petition seeking Prime Minister Imran Khan’s disqualification after the petitioner withdrew it.

The case, which was filed with reference to Sita White, was heard by a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir.

In 2018, a case was filed against PM Imran Khan for not declaring Tyrian White as his daughter in his nomination papers.

The petitioner had contested that the premier should be disqualified under Article 62(i)(f) of the Constitution for providing incorrect information in his nomination papers, adding that he was no longer Sadiq and Ameen, says a news report.

The petitioner, Abdul Wahab Baloch, was a candidate of the Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party in the last general election. The petitioner had later joined the PTI and filed a miscellaneous petition to withdraw the case in February 2019.

In 2018, the IHC had constituted a division bench to hear the case.

The bench comprised two members and was headed by former IHC judge Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui. The other member of the bench was Justice Athar Minallah.

Ex-judge Justice Aziz Shaukat Siddiqui had heard the case and issued a notice to Imran Khan, summoning him on August 1.

Later on, the bench was changed and Justice Mian Gull Aurangzeb was made a part of the bench. On August 2, 2018, Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Aurangzeb had to hear the case but the bench recused from the hearing after which it was dissolved.