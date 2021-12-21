IHC summons PM for disqualification case hearing today

The Islamabad High Court has summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan for the hearing of a case related to his disqualification on Tuesday (today), a private TV channel reported. The case, which was filed with reference to Sita White, will be heard by a two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir.

It should be recalled that in 2018, a case was registered against Imran Khan for not declaring Tyrian White as his daughter in his nomination papers. The petitioner had contested that the premier should be disqualified under Article 62(i)(f) of the constitution for providing incorrect information in his nomination papers, adding that he is no longer Sadiq and The petitioner, Abdul Wahab Baloch, was a candidate of the Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party in the last general election. The petitioner had later joined the PTI and filed a miscellaneous petition to withdraw the case in February 2019. A hearing related to the miscellaneous request will also be heard today. In 2018, the IHC had constituted a divisional bench to hear a case related to Imran Khan’s disqualification.