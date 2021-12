On Monday, two brothers of a policewoman were burnt to death after an electric heater caught fire in Rawalpindi’s Police Lines Colony.

Ghulam Abbas and Amir, Lady Constable Shazia’s brothers, were identified as the victims.

Sajid Kayani, the CPO of Rawalpindi, expressed his deep sadness and grief over the tragic deaths. He prayed to the Almighty that the departed souls rest in eternal peace and that the bereaved family be given the strength to bear this unrecoverable loss.