How do I change my WhatsApp number without losing all my chats?

Users can effortlessly change their phone numbers on WhatsApp without deleting their previous conversations.

Change Number is a function of the Meta-owned instant messaging programme that allows you to change your current phone number.

You have to ensure that your current number is in use and be able to receive calls or messages before you proceed to change your number that is tied to your WhatsApp account.

In addition to that, the feature works only if you are changing your mobile number and not the smartphone. If users want to change their device, they should take WhatsApp backup on their old phone first and then install it on their new handset with the old number.

Here’s how you can change your WhatsApp number:

Open WhatsApp on your mobile phone

Go to Settings and then to Account

Select Change Number. This will open a screen that reads “Changing your phone number will migrate your account info, groups & settings.”

Then you will have to enter your old and new numbers. Enter and tap on Next.

You will be given three options to choose from – All contacts, Contacts I have chats with and custom

Tap Done

You will now be prompted to register your new phone number in the app. A six-digit code will be sent to your new phone number, similar to the WhatsApp registration process. Fill in the blanks. When the process is complete, your WhatsApp number will be changed, but your old chats will remain the same.