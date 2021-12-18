PTI government to complete constitutional tenure: Buzdar

The PTI-led government was given a 5-year mandate and it would complete this constitutional tenure. However, the conspirators would continue to bewail during this period.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said this in a statement issued on Friday.

He said the PTI-led government has responded to a spate of political negativity through an agenda of public service. Credit goes to the PTI government for being the most transparent as it has set worth following examples of transparency, he underscored. No one could dare to usurp the resources; he asserted and regretted that new records of corruption were set in the past in the shape of commissions and kickbacks. Billions were siphoned off in the past and the day was started with a new corruption scandal, he added. The nation has not forgotten the spate of corruption. The country is moving forward while the corrupt are nabbed, concluded the CM.

CM approves Rs 31.47 lac for medical treatment of needy patients

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved Rs.31.47 lakh and a letter has been issued to DG (Health) for the treatment of seven deserving patients.

According to details, Rs.13.50 lakh for Bahawalnagar’s Abiha Amir for cochlear implant surgery, one million rupees for cancer patient Samina Sattar of Muzaffargarh, Rs.3 lakh for kidney patient Riaz Hussain of DG Khan, Rs.1.77 lakh for cancer patient Kalsoom Bibi of Bahawalpur, Rs.1.51 lakh for Muhammad Waseem of DG Khan and Rs.1.63 lakh were issued for Muhammad Arshad of Lodhran district. Similarly, funds were also issued for the treatment of Surraya Bibi of tehsil Koh-e-Suleman.

In this regard, CM vowed to continue the mission of serving ailing humanity. Every possible support would be extended to deserving patients and they would not be left alone by the Punjab government; he said and repeated that he would continue serving the people in need to fulfil the will of Allah Almighty.

CM condoles death of father of Journalist

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of the father of Shakir Solangi, senior parliamentary reporter.

In a statement, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

CM seeks report from CCPO

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about a molestation attempt with children in the precinct of PS Harbanspura. The CM directed to initiate legal action against the arrested accused as such criminals do not deserve any leniency. Meanwhile, police have apprehended two accused.