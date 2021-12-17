UAE to invest $15 million in Faisalabad SEZ: Razak Dawood

The Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday informed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) energy group, ‘Brothers Gas’ has announced an investment worth $15 million in the Faisalabad Special Economic Zones (SEZ).

The first of the three-phase investment will include the installation of an Aerosol Propellant Gas (APG) plant, the Adviser Commerce said on his official Twitter account. The adviser said that the local manufacturing will help reduce Pakistan’s reliance on imported APG. The plant will also enable the manufacturing of refrigerant gasses and ADNOC lubes for the first time, he said.