Ranveer Singh and Deepika promote ’83’ in Saudi Arabia

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stole the spotlight at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Wednesday.

The couple attended the premiere of their forthcoming movie ’83.

The film director Kabir Khan, his actor-wife Mini Mathur, former cricketer Kapil Dev and his wife Romi, and former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath also graced the glittering event with their presence.

Ranveer and Deepika, who essay the roles of Kapil and Romi respectively in the movie, were greeted with loud cheers from fans.

In the shared videos by the official Twitter page of the Red Sea Film Festival, Ranveer sported in a plaid yellow and black suit that he styled with a silk scarf and hat.

Deepika, on the other hand, wore a pink gown with frills. Romi was dressed elegantly in a golden saree, while Kapil wore a black suit.

The movie ’83 will hit the big screens on December 24, 2021.