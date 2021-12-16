LHC orders Punjab Govt to consider closure of schools from Dec 20

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered the Punjab government to consider the closure of schools from December 20, adding that the court would be forced to intervene otherwise.

LHC also ordered imposition of fine on brick kiln owners during the hearing of a smog-related case.

The court also ordered the shutdown of those brick kilns whose owners had not paid the fine imposed by the Environment Judicial Commission as yet.

The LHC directed the concerned departments to properly regulate the traffic in Lahore so that the issue of smog could be dealt as efficiently as possible.

Justice Shahid Kareem while talking about having no parking arrangements in high-rises built in the city remarked there was a need to review the policy of not making parking arrangements in these buildings.

He continued to say that sanctioning the construction of these buildings in the absence of foolproof policy was a blunder.

Justice Kareem asked why bazaars in Pakistan did not open and close early as was the practice in western countries. Continuing that, market timings should be cut short.

The judge ordered Pakistan electronic media regulatory authority (PEMRA) to submit the notification it had prepared regarding the awareness campaign on smog on next date of the hearing.