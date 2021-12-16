Silkbank Partners with STARZPLAY by Cinepax to Offer Credit Card Customers Easy Access to Entertainment

Silkbank Limited, with its substantial market share in the credit cards segment, has partnered with STARZPLAY by Cinepax, Pakistan’s fastest growing streaming service.

This partnership will allow Silkbank Credit Card customers to pay Rs. 1,200/- for a one-year subscription and avail 50pc discount at STARZPLAY by Cinepax. In addition to that, Silkbank Credit Card customers will also be able to avail a 30pc discount on movie tickets at Cinepax.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Nouman Butt, Head Alliances, Loyalty & New Initiatives at Silkbank and Mr. Faisal Khalid, General Manager Digital Services at STARZPLAY by Cinepax.

On this occasion, Mr. Nouman Butt commented, “The exponential rise in the popularity of OTT platforms, and the need to access good quality content as an escape from everyday life, led us to this partnership. At Silkbank Credit Cards, we are always striving to offer convenience to our customers and serve them better.”

Mr. Faisal Khalid, General Manager Digital Services at STARZPLAY by Cinepax, said: “This strategic partnership gives us a great chance to enhance our subscriber base and strengthen our vision of providing high quality entertainment for everyone.”

STARZPLAY by Cinepax has also ventured into producing original series focusing more on the preferences and viewing habits of the local audience with recent titles such as the successful crime series Karachi Division and comedy series Khel Tamasha. All-time favorites like Friends, The Vampire Diaries, the entire Harry Potter collection, and the complete Bond series are also available. The APP is available to download on both the Google Play and Apple Store.