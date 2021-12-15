Kohli speaks up about alleged controversy with Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli has finally opened up about recent rumours that he is ousted of the upcoming South Africa series due to his fight with white-ball captain Rohit Sharma and to take some time off.

The Indian captain refuted speculation that he was not available for selection.

“I was and am available for selection (for the ODIs),” he said. “I was contacted by selectors 1.5 hours before the meeting, we discussed the Test selection, then chief selectors told me I won’t be the ODI captain and I was fine with it. There was no prior communication.”

The Indian captain, when asked about his alleged rift with Rohit Sharma, said he was tired of answering the same question again and again.

“Rohit is a very able captain and we have seen it in the IPL as well as for India. [Rahul] Dravid is also very valuable. Both of them will have my absolute support. There is no problem between me and Rohit. I have been clarifying for the last two and a half years or so. I’m really tired,” he added.

The former Indian captain said his motivation for the upcoming series against South Africa, despite losing his captaincy, had not dipped.

“As captain, I have been honest to my responsibilities and have been absolutely honest to the job,” he said. “Batting, of course, when you have done this for a long time at the international level, you know how to perform. Nothing can derail me from playing for India. Nothing can derail me from being motivated to play for India.”

The Indian skipper admitted that “chatter” about him was not ideal. However, he said the only thing he could do is play good cricket.

“I am mentally prepared and excited to do well in South Africa.”