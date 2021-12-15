Two police dead in Colombian explosions

Two police officers and a suspected attacker died in bomb blasts at an airport in northeastern Colombia that the government blamed on terrorism, authorities said on Tuesday. The suspected attacker managed to cross a wire fence to access the runaway at the Camilo Daza International Airport in the city of Cucuta, close to the border with Venezuela, police said. A first explosion took place there, scattering the suspected bomber’s body parts. “Later our explosive experts, having surveyed the area, found a suitcase” that exploded, killing two officers, said Cucuta police chief Colonel Giovanni Madarriaga. Defense Minister Diego Molano described it as a “terrorist” act and suggested the attack could have been coordinated by Colombian rebels based in Venezuela.













