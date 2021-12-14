‘Belfast’ and ‘Power of the Dog’ top Golden Globes nominations

Kenneth Branagh’s childhood-inspired “Belfast” and Jane Campion’s dark Western “The Power of the Dog” topped Monday’s Golden Globes nominations, as the troubled awards seek to shrug off a Hollywood boycott over ethical lapses.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association which votes on the Globes — has been under fire over allegations of racism, sexism, bullying and corruption.

Studios including Warner Bros, Netflix and Amazon are refusing to work with the HFPA, and television network NBC has dropped its Globes broadcast next month, meaning A-listers are unlikely to attend whatever form of ceremony is held.

“It’s certainly not going to be the celebrity-driven event that we’ve had in the past,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne told AFP at the Globes nominations announcement in Los Angeles.

“We have a long history of handing out the award and we just wanted to continue to do it like we always have,” she added.

“Belfast” and “Power of the Dog” collected seven nominations apiece for the 79th Golden Globe awards.

Deaf family drama “Coda,” sci-fi epic “Dune” and Will Smith’s tennis biopic “King Richard,” about the father of Venus and Serena Williams, rounded out the best drama category the Globes’ biggest prize.

Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed remake of “West Side Story” was among the best comedy or musical contenders, while HBO drama “Succession” topped the Globes’ television section, with five nominations.

– Rival ceremony –

The Golden Globes have traditionally been second in importance only to the Oscars in Hollywood’s film award season, but their future has been plunged into doubt.

With the January 9 broadcast of the Globes cancelled, and doubts over whether winners will even accept their prizes, the rival Critics Choice Awards has swooped in to hold its own star-studded gala across town on the same day.

The HFPA diversity row was triggered by a Los Angeles Times investigation earlier this year showing that the organization did not have a single Black member.

More than 100 Tinseltown publicists also wrote to the HFPA demanding an end to “discriminatory behavior, unprofessionalism, ethical impropriety and alleged financial corruption.”

The organization has rushed through reforms, including admitting its biggest ever annual intake of new members earlier this year.

But actors such as Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo have slammed the changes as inadequate, while Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globes to the HFPA in protest.

Globes voters have been frequently criticized for omitting strong performances from actors and directors of color from their nominations.

This year, three of the best drama actor nominees were Black, including Smith, Denzel Washington in “Tragedy of Macbeth” and — arguably the category’s biggest surprise Mahershala Ali for low-key sci-fi “Swan Song.”

Campion and Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”) landed rare female best director nods.

– ‘Collective silence’ –

Rapper Snoop Dogg was the surprise guest at Monday’s early morning Globes nomination unveiling at a Beverly Hills hotel, reading out multiple categories.

The announcement, usually broadcast on major US television morning shows but this time streamed on the Globes’ YouTube page, was criticized as lackluster.

“(I)n the hour after the nominations were unveiled,” wrote the Los Angeles Times, “the reaction from Hollywood was collective silence.”

The rival Critics Choice Awards also unveiled nominees Monday, with “Belfast” and “West Side Story” leading on 11 nods, ahead of “Dune” and “The Power of the Dog” on 10.

Studios including Disney’s Pixar issued congratulations on both sets of nominations.

“Congratulations to the cast and crew of #PixarLuca for their #CriticsChoice and #GoldenGlobe nominations for Best Animated Feature Film,” wrote its official account.

Here is a list of the nominations:

Best motion picture — drama

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

Actor in a motion picture — drama

Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”)

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Actress in a motion picture — drama

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Tick, Tick…Boom!”

“West Side Story”

Actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)

Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick…Boom!”)

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Marion Cotillard (“Annette”)

Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)

Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”)

Emma Stone (“Cruella”)

Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)

Supporting actor in a motion picture

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Supporting actress in a motion picture

Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

Director — motion picture

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”)

Screenplay — motion picture

“Being the Ricardos”

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

Motion picture — foreign language

“Compartment No. 6” (Juho Kuosmanen, Finland)

“Drive My Car” (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japan)

“The Hand of God” (Paolo Sorrentino, Italy)

“A Hero” (Asghar Farhadi, Iran)

“Parallel Mothers” (Pedro Almodóvar, Spain)

Motion picture — animated

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Original score — motion picture

“Dune” — Hans Zimmer

“Encanto” — Germaine Franco

“The French Dispatch” — Alexandre Desplat

“Parallel Mothers” — Alberto Iglesias

“The Power of the Dog” — Jonny Greenwood

Original song — motion picture

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Beyoncé; written by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson)

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” (Sebastián Yatra; written by Lin-Manuel Miranda)

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (written and performed by Van Morrison)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” (Jennifer Hudson; written by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Hudson, Carole King)

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (Billie Eilish; written by Eilish, Miles Ale, Finneas O’Connell)

Television

Television series — drama

“Lupin”

“The Morning Show”

“Pose”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

Actor in a television series — drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Omar Sy, “Lupin”

Actress in a television series — drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”

Television series — musical or comedy

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

Actor in a television series — musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Actress in a television series musical or comedy

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Underground Railroad”

Actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”

Actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Supporting actor — television

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

O Yeong-Su, “Squid Game”

Supporting actress — television

Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, “Maid”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”