The Afghan Conundrum

With the Afghan Taliban swearing up and down for negotiations between Pakistan and Pakistan Taliban before the international community, our proud days of being the mediators ourselves seem like a tale of the yore. But there’s more. Pakistan’s ambitious ask of the new players in Kabul was to put a leash on Pakistan Taliban’s leadership that operated out of Afghanistan. However, as suggested by two deadly attacks on polio vaccination teams, the dragon has once again reared its menacing head. There are high chances of peace, for the umpteenth time, becoming collateral damage to their stinking power plays. An organisation that does not bat an eyelid before splashing innocent blood could not restrain itself for long. No more truce, they say.

Amid the opening act of just as gruesome killing spree, Kabul has also decided to up the ante against its brother-in-arms. Though believing the bond to work wonders was never in line with reality, the other shoe should not have dropped this fast. The recent round of criticism where senior officials denounce Pakistan as an unIslamic system falls perfectly in sync with the long, long list of reservations our western neighbour loves to chew the rag over. If only biting the hand that fed you had an unkempt face!

Whether the new conundrum is in a bid to gain domestic legitimacy (the Afghan official position has always been critical of the Durand line) or to continue enjoying the support of the no-questions-asked loyalty of fire branding TTP, things are not as chummy as they may seem to other. The foreign media very passionately unleashes a hyperbolic campaign to paint the two countries as thick as thieves. However, Afghanistan has always been more interested in being at the receiving end of sweeteners. There can be no two qualms about Pakistan always going out of its way to uproot peace and progress in Afghanistan. But with the long-drawn-out war coming to an end, there is a swirling talk of losing leverage. Setting their eyes on the wide world around, Islamabad is no longer the only option on the table. So what, if PM Khan remains the only executive wholly-committed to the welfare of Afghan masses. May it be arguing for a release of their frozen funds, setting aside its thorny relationship with New Delhi to ensure wheat supplies or hosting the second-largest refugee population, we have always been there to fulfil the brotherly obligations.

Now, it would be downright pessimistic to deny that the coming days may spell of warmer ties (Pakistan is far too strong of a patron to part ways with), the current writing on the wall could not be more clear: the Taliban are done milking Islamabad for now! *