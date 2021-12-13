After deadly tornadoes, stricken Kentucky town organizes to help their own

In Mayfield, a US town razed by the weekend’s tornadoes, locals say they are driven by their Christian faith to clear the rubble, collect supplies and turn their churches into shelters for those left homeless by one of the most devastating storm outbreaks in American history.

The small town in southern Kentucky is part of the “Bible Belt,” a swathe of the southern United States where life centers on the church. On Sunday, residents mentioned their faith as a driving force to move forward and help each other pick up the pieces.

Vanessa Cooper, 40, was trying to salvage what she could from her mother’s apartment, of which only two walls remained.

Nearby, three friends cleared away twisted debris while Cooper rummaged through damaged furniture.

“Some people from my church came to help … It means a lot to me,” she said, adding that she couldn’t have done it alone. “I don’t know what the future brings, but God brought me through a lot in life.”

Solidarity comes naturally in small communities, Cooper said, as a neighbor asked if she needed anything.

Mayfield, a town of 10,000, “has always been close,” said Cooper, who works at the local technical high school. “We show a lot of love to each other.”