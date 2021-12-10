What Taliban must do

Allegations made by Human Rights Watch (HRW) that the Taliban regime has been carrying out summary executions and kidnappings of former security personnel are very troubling because, if true, they go against promises made by the Taliban during Doha talks that preceded the US withdrawal and will serve only on purpose. And that is to delay the arrival of aid money as well as formal recognition of the regime, without which it can look forward to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe on its hands. The Taliban have denied any such assassinations or kidnappings, of course, but this matter will not go away so easily, not the least because they have yet to fulfill other promises, like inclusive government and women and minority rights, etc, as well.

Now dozens of countries, headed by the US and EU, are demanding a thorough and transparent investigation into HRW’s allegations. Kabul now has no option but to provide them with the proof they need because it is dependent on their recognition as well as aid money to keep the country running. Aid agencies are warning that hunger and starvation could now kill more people in Afghanistan than four decades of war and suffering put together. A very cruel winter has already set in and without food or adequate shelter, a very large majority of Afghanistan’s population faces certain death if something is not done very urgently.

Washington has faced very stiff criticism for holding back aid for political reasons because it is meant for the people of the country who have no business with politics or war. But since it is not budging from its position, and the Taliban made a long list of commitments before the war originally ended, surely it favours Afghansitan to honour those promises and get on with the business of rebuilding the country. There’s no doubt that the Americans are adding insult to injury by keeping Afghanistan’s money hostage, but the Taliban are doing themselves no favours either by forcing a stalemate. The effort that went into winning the war will amount to precious little if the country suffers even more after it. Presently, the Taliban’s refusal to honour their own word is compounding the suffering of Afghanistan’s people, and hurting the standing of countries that are lobbying for its recognition. *