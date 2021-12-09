Pakistan reports first case of Omicron variant

Pakistan reported its first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Karachi on Thursday.

As per the Sindh Health Department, a private hospital in Karachi reported the first case of the variant in a female patient.

The health department disclosed that the patient had arrived in Pakistan from abroad, adding that they were verifying her travel history.

Health authorities further added that they were trying to figure out the patient’s contact tracing as well.

As per the health officials, the patient is not showing any symptoms of the virus and has been sent home to isolate.

“We have not yet conducted a genome study but the way the virus is behaving, it seems likely that it is the Omicron variant,” said Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho in a video statement.

She said that although the Omicron virus spreads rapidly, it has been noticed that recent cases of infection in South Africa have not resulted in either severe illnesses or a high number of deaths.

Dr Pechuho said it would take between one to two weeks for the genome study to take place, after which it can be said for sure whether the patient has contracted the Omicron variant of the coronavirus or not.

“The virus spreads [rapidly]. This lady is also not vaccinated, which is why I would like to appeal to you all to get both doses of the vaccine,” said the minister.

“For those who are fully vaccinated and it has been six months since, please get yourselves a booster shot,” she urged.

Sindh Parliamentary Health Secretary Qasim Siraj Soomro had said that it was imminent that Omicron would reach Pakistan as flights are continue.

“At the international level, several PCR tests were not positive in patients who were later diagnosed with Omicron infection. The new virus is highly mutated.”