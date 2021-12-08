Kareena Kapoor Khan sends her best wishes to her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has always praised Sharmila Tagore for her support system, is now showering her mother-in-law with love.

On her mother-in-77th law’s birthday, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor expressed her love and best wishes to her.

Taking to Instagram, the Jab We Met actor shared a gorgeous black-and-white throwback picture and penned down a lovely birthday note.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful mother-in-law ICONIC (sic),” wrote Kareena followed by heart emojis.

For those who are unaware, Bebo previously stated that Sharmila wanted her to return to work as quickly as possible.

“One of the first people to advise me that I needed to stay working was my mother-in-law.”