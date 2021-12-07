Gillani meets Governor of Hafr Al-Batin

Former Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition in senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani met with Mr. Abu Mansoor, the Governor of Hafr Al-Batin Saudi Arabia. The bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were discussed. Gillani stressed to strengthen the relations between both countries.

The meeting was held during a reception held at Muzafargarh. Senator Rana Mehmood ul Hassan,Raza Rabani Khar, Mahar Irshad Siyal MNA’s chairman Bahria Town Malik Riaz

Ahmed Mujtaba Gilani Ex MPA, Dr Javaid Sadiqi Ex MPA, and Mr. Subha Sadiq and several others notables were present on the occasion.