Lynching incident won’t affect ties with Pakistan, says Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan High Commissioner Mohan Vijay Vikrama Monday assured that Sialkot lynching will not impact on the two countries’ amicable relations.

“Pakistan and Sri Lanka are friends and will remain friends. I assure you that this incident will not affect our relations,” said the Sri Lankan high commissioner.

Addressing a press conference, Vijay praised the Pakistani government’s support and thanked the people for their sympathies and condolences stating that the incident was unfortunate, says a news report. Lauding the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan, Vijay said a large number of people had been arrested since Friday. “I am sure the Government of Pakistan will take steps to ensure that the family of Priyanta Deyawanda Kumar gets justice. This is a murder. The Sri Lankan government is sure that it [the incident] has nothing to do with Pakistan and Sri Lanka. We have seen that Pakistan has taken immediate action,” he added.

“We don’t need to claim we’re friends; Pakistan and Sri Lanka have social, defence, and commerce ties, and this incident will not impact on the existing relationship,” he said. He said the remains of the 48-year old Sri Lankan citizen had been sent to Colombo.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Arshad Dad apologised on behalf of the party to the Sri Lankan high commissioner, saying it was unfortunate that religion was used in such an incident. A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Central Executive Committee (CEC) led and coordinated by General (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi Monday visited the Sri Lankan High Commission to convey their condolences and express solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka over the tragic Sialkot incident, reports APP.

The delegation, on behalf of the people of Pakistan and the PTI leadership, conveyed their heartfelt grief over the tragic incident. They conveyed condolence to the Sri Lankan High Commissioner Vice Admiral Vijay Vikrama, victim’s family and the people of Sri Lanka. The delegation strongly condemned the brutal incident occurred on the soil of Pakistan.

The remains of Priyantha Kumara were Monday sent to Sri Lanka with state honours from Allama Iqbal International Airport. Sri Lankan embassy officials arrived at the hospital to escort Kumara’s body to the airport and laid flowers over it. The body was brought to the airport in an ambulance where Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine received it and sent it to Colombo by a Sri Lankan Airlines flight with the state honours. Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, Honorary Consul General for Sri Lanka Yasin Joya and representatives of the Punjab Home Department and Sri Lankan High Commission were also present.

The mortal remains later reached Colombo where Pakistan’s Acting High Commissioner Tanvir Ahmad and Press Secretary Kalsoom Qaiser received those. They conveyed the sympathies of the people and government of Pakistan to the relatives of the deceased present at the airport. Meanwhile, 26 suspects arrested in connection with the lynching of the Sri Lankan factory manager have been remanded into police custody. The police presented the suspects before an anti-terrorism court on Monday and requested their remand for interrogation.