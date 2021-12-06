Groundbreaking ceremony of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway to be performed by PM Imran Khan

KARACHI: Bids for the Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway segment have been received, according to Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed, and the project will be broken ground soon by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Murad Saeed, speaking at a news conference in Karachi alongside other PTI leaders, stated that the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway would be the first project undertaken by the PTI government.

“The M6 highway would be a gift to the people of Sindh,” said the federal minister.

He went on to explain that the PTI government in Sindh was working on a number of highway and road construction projects to improve communication and transportation for the people of the province.

PM orders early completion of the motorway section

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a meeting to review progress on Sindh uplift projects.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed authorities concerned for the early completion of the Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway project.

Hyderabad Sukkur motorway project

The Hyderabad-Sukkur project is part of the Sindh package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan in April this year.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had already approved the construction of the Hyderabad- Sukkur motorway at the revised PC-1 cost of Rs 191.471 billion.

The gated 6-lane, 306-kilometre road would be built on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis.

The project is scheduled to be finished in 30 months, according to the ECNEC meeting in Islamabad, which was chaired by Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin.