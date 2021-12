On Monday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz has expressed felicitations at the victory of her party in NA-133 by-election.

Shaista Pervaiz, the widow of a key PML-N stalwart Pervaiz Malik, won the NA-133 Lahore by-election. She beat PPP candidate Ch Aslam Gill.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Pervaiz Malik.

Maryam took to Twitter and said, “Alhamdulillah, Once again PML (n).”