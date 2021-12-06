PPP won’t rejoin PDM

PPP-P Central Information Secretary and MNA Shazia Atta Marri says the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) will not rejoin the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) but will work along with the other opposition parties on a joint strategy to give tough time to the government in the Parliament.

Imran Khan has surrendered to the IMF and his government has also been acting on its dictation by imposing heavy taxes on the people, she said while talking to the media at Clifton, Karachi on Sunday.

Shazia said the government and its federal ministers insulted those who asked them about the unprecedented inflation, hike in the prices of petroleum products and unemployment, says a media report.

“Our leadership never asked us to insult anyone but the actions of PTI members show that they need training in morality and ethics. The government is putting a heavy burden of taxes on the people by levying a tax of over Rs27 on petrol and Rs30 on diesel, while the prices of oil are reduced globally.

Talking about the by-elections in NA-133 Lahore, she said the way PPP was working in Punjab was highly commendable. She said the PPP will serve the people as per its manifesto. She said as per media reports, difficulties and hindrances were being created for the PPP voters in the by-election. PPP’s voters are being harassed by the opposition party in today’s by-election because the PTI knows that defeat would be their destiny in NA 133, she added.

Qadir Patel MNA said there was rule in the country and the ruling party was doing anything for betterment the people and everyone in Pakistan was very much worried over the government’s policies.

Criticizing the PTI’s workers convention, he said a convention of PTI workers was held yesterday in which people from all over Karachi were forcibly gathered but despite that federal minister Murad Saeed faced shortage of workers.

Administrator Karachi and spokesperson for the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab said the PTI government had made false promises to the people to construct 5 million houses and to provide 10 million jobs but it had no sentiments for the poor people.

He said people were fed up with the incompetent and callous government of PTI because of its worst economic policies.

He said the PTI government should tell them about the development projects that they had initiated in Sindh during the last three years.