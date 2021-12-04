How long will the smog last?

An important meeting on anti-smog was held at Liberty Chowk Gulberg, head office of Punjab Transport Company. The meeting was chaired by Chief Executive Officer Punjab Transport Company Khawaja Sikander Zeeshan. The meeting was attended by representatives of Provisional Transport Authority, Punjab Police, City Traffic Police Lahore and OPUS Group. The meeting took decisions to implement important recommendations and measures to deal with smog disaster. It was also decided to take zero tolerance while agreeing to tighten action against vehicles causing smog. It was also decided to launch a unanimous action campaign against vehicles without route permits and fitness certificates. Speaking on the occasion, CEO Punjab Transport Company Khawaja Sikandar Zeeshan said that drivers should keep renewed route permits and fitness certificates with them so that they can avoid the hassle of legal action. Get a fitness certificate to obtain or renew a new route permit in time from the OPUS Group’s VICS Centre to avoid any difficulty while renewing the route. Referring to smog, he said that smoke vehicles will not be tolerated on the road under any circumstances.













