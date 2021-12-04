South Africa stun Pakistan in Junior Hockey World Cup

LAHORE: South Africa shocked erstwhile Asian powerhouse Pakistan 4-1 in the shoot-out to set up a ninth-10th place classification clash against South Korea in the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India on Thursday.Trailing by two goals in the second quarter, South Africa made a remarkable comeback after the change of ends.While Pakistan scored three field goals through Abuzar (5th minute), Abdul Shahid (25th) and Abdul Rehman (37th), South Africa made a valiant fightback and converted two penalty corners through Senzwesihle Ngubane (32nd), and Guy Morgan (37th) before Idrees Abdulla found the equaliser in the 38th minute from a field effort to draw 3-3 level.Thereafter both the teams tried their best to find the winner but failed in final execution despite creating a few good chances.Pakistan will take on Poland in the 11-12th place play-off tie on Saturday at the Kalinga Stadium.













