TPL Trakker to power Masst Rides’ next-gen transportation service

TPL Trakker Limited, Pakistan’s leading IoT, Telematics, and Digital Mapping Company, has partnered with Masst Rides Private Limited, Pakistan’s first Network Transportation Company, to power their ride booking service with location-based digital mapping services. With TPL Trakker’s mapping platform emerging local entrants in Pakistan’s digitization landscape especially ride hailing services are being enabled in their journey towards reshaping the national ecosystem. Ride hailing startups and established companies have created a global market worth $900 million giving rise to one of the biggest markets in the South Asia region that is expected to grow considerably over the coming years.

As the segment revolutionizes with local players including startups entering into the market, TPL Trakker’s digital mapping services powered by an extensive database that provides maps for 400+ cities, 5 million geocoded addresses and 610,000+ kms of road networks is playing a crucial role in the growth of the technological ecosphere in Pakistan. The current partnership leveraging the technical prowess of TPL Trakker’s mapping services will allow Masst Rides, a ride-hailing startup for individuals and corporate customers to provide end users with unique and comfortable travel experiences. A signing ceremony was held recently in this regard where Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO TPL Trakker and Muhammad Noman Shaukat, CEO Masst Rides, inked the agreement on behalf of their organizations.

“At TPL Trakker, we ensure diligent efforts as a leading technology enabler in the country to provide established entities as well as entrepreneurial ventures with essential technical tools required for sustainable development. In the midst of Pakistan’s diversifying digital ecosphere, we are serving as a catalyst for progressive change. This partnership with Masst Rides is a personification of our commitment to the end consumer where two tech partners collaborate for their betterment.” Said Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO TPL Trakker.

“Masst Rides Private Limited was established with the objective of offering reliable and safe traveling experience to individuals and corporate customers. Our Vision is to organize the Transportation Industry of Pakistan such that it becomes fast and effective. Our collaboration with TPL Trakker is in line with our vision and we hope to achieve and grow more under this partnership” said Muhammad Noman Shaukat, CEO Masst Rides. TPL Trakker is committed to transforming Pakistan’s digital ecosystem through a variety of sophisticated IoT, mapping and technology based services for various industries.