Pakistan reports 8 coronavirus deaths, 377 new cases

On Thursday, according to the latest stats released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country has reported 8 coronavirus deaths and 377 new cases in the last 24 hours (Wednesday).

After adding the fresh 377 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,285,631. However, the overall death toll surged 28,745.

Moreover, a total of 44,137 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 377 came COVID positive.

Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 0.85 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 904.

Statistics 2 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,137

Positive Cases: 377

Positivity %: 0.85%

Deaths : 8

Patients on Critical Care: 904 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 2, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 364 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now climbed to 1,242,718.

As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 14,168.

Furthermore, 476,017 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 443,240 in Punjab, 180,146 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,765 in Islamabad, 33,488 in Balochistan, 34,563 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,412 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.