Open courts held for timely resolution of public issues: minister

Punjab Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar has said that open courts are being held across the province on the 1st of every month to resolve the public issues in time.

This was stated this while addressing the open court at municipal committee Hasan Abdal on Wednesday. DC Attock Imran Hamid Sheikh, Additional DC (Revenue) Marzia Saleem, AC Hassan Abdal Zunaria Jalil, GAR Ghulam Abbas and others were also present.

Malik Muhammad Anwar listened to public problems and issued directions to the concerned quarters.

While addressing the audience, the minister asserted that the provincial government was working hard to resolve public problems because public service was the essence of democracy. The administrative officials have been directed to pull out all the stops to resolve issues pertaining to the general public.

He said that the monthly holding of open courts was aimed at resolving the grievances of the people without delay because public welfare was the core agenda of the PTI. The provincial minister asked the people to take full benefit of this platform to resolve their problems relating to government departments.