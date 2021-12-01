Aijaz Aslam’s father passes away

Aijaz Aslam’s father has died, according to celebrity pals.

Adnan Siddiqui, an actor and acquaintance of Aslam’s, broke the news.

On Wednesday, Siddiqui used his Instagram Stories to express his sadness to his fans. The reason for death has yet to be revealed.

“I’m sorry to inform you that our great friend Aijaz Aslam’s father recently died away. We’ll keep the family in our thoughts and prayers.

May Allah bestow upon him the highest rank in Jannah “Adnan Siddiqui penned the piece.

Updating fans about the obituary, co-star Faysal Quraishi announced the funeral prayers of the deceased will be held on Wednesday, December 2.