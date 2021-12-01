PM Imran Khan meets differently-abled artist

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan fulfilled the wish of a differently-abled artist Umar Jarral after he went viral on social media by visiting him in-person and accepting a handmade portrait of himself made by the artist.

Umar Jarral, a Lahore-based differently-abled artist, suffers from cerebral palsy. He painted a portrait of Prime Minister Imran Khan and intended to give it to him personally.

He is Umer Jarral, a disabled but good artist in #Lahore who suffers from cerebral palsy. Jarral has created portrait of PM @ImranKhanPT, which he wants to present himself to the PM. Can anyone connect him to the PM house? This will make his day @MashwaniAzhar @AliHZaidiPTI pic.twitter.com/T09XP0tGIH — Naimat Khan (@NKMalazai) September 28, 2021

After a tweet went viral, the Focal Person To Prime Minister Dr Arslan Khalid arranged the meetup where the prime minister met Jarral, praised his work, and wished him the best for future.