Spotify tests its own short-video feature like TikTok

Spotify has confirmed testing of short-video feature similar to TikTok. The music streaming app joins a lengthy list of apps that are experimenting with or have already implemented vertical video.

According to reports, the name of Spotify’s video feature is Discover, a vertical music video feed that users can scroll through.

This feature was first spotted by Chris Messina, who also tweeted about it.

According to Messina, those who have been granted early access to this feature can find a “Discover” icon in the navigation bar at the bottom of the app.

Spotify has confirmed that it is working on the feature but didn’t say when will it be rolled out for wider use.

Earlier, Spotify also began testing a Snapchat-style Stories feature. The feature allows select music artists and creators on the app to add videos to their public playlists.

This week, Netflix also began testing a new short-video feature for its iOS users. According to Bloomberg, the feature “Kids Clips” includes short videos for kids. These clips are taken from the library of children’s content available on the platform.

The OTT platform earlier launched a similar feature “Fast Laughs” to promote its comedy content.