Pervez Elahi expresses reservations over Punjab Local Bodies Ordinance

On Tuesday, Punjab Assembly Speaker and Acting Governor Chaudhary Parvez Elahi showed reservations to the newly introduced Punjab Local Bodies Ordinance draft and directed LG&CD Department to re-submit the ordinance draft after two amendments, Daily Times reported.

Parvez Elahi directed the LG department to include Tehsil Council tier and education limit for Mayor and Chairman District Council (zila council) in the Ordinance.

Parvez Elahi is working as an acting governor because Governor Chaudhary Sarwar is on a visit to Europe.

Punjab LG Department will remove the objections and re-submit the ordinance draft.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the Punjab government to hold local government (LG) elections in the province in the first quarter of next year and in this regard the new local government bill is being presented before the Punjab Assembly.

Meanwhile, the five-year term of the local governments in Punjab is ending on Dec 31.