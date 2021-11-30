In ten months, Pakistan produces over 18 million mobile phones

ISLAMABAD: According to Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Pakistan produced 18.87 million mobile phones in the first 10 months of 2021.

“MOC [Ministry of Commerce] pleased to announce that during the period of Jan to Oct 2021, Domestic manufacturing mobile plants in Pakistan produced 18.87 Million mobile units, Including 7.93 Million 4G mobile phones compared to 9.45 Million imported mobile phones,” he tweeted.

“MOC’s “Make in Pakistan” philosophy is giving the results and we look forward for sustainable growth for the long run.”

Earlier this month, Beijing-based smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi Inc. unveiled plans to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan in collaboration with a local distributor Air Link Communication Limited.

Dawood stated that the production plant in Lahore’s Quaid e Azam Industrial Estate will be expanded. By January 2022, their manufacturing unit will be operational, providing jobs for approximately 3,000 people.