PML-N asks for 50-rupee cut in petrol price

On Saturday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N, has asked for fifty-rupee cut in the per-litre price of petrol, Daily Times reported.

PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly in this regard.

The resolution says that in the international market the petrol rate has plummeted from $85 to $75 per barrel. Keeping in the view the drop in global price, the petrol rate in Pakistan should also be decreased, adds the resolution.

On the other hand, the international prices have been on the decline continuously but the rates in Pakistan are being increased twice a month, says the resolution.