WhatsApp introduces personalised stickers on web

Popular messaging app Whatsapp has introduced the “make sticker” feature for it’s web version as part of their most recent version update, WABetainfo reported on Tuesday.

The new feature enables the user to send and receive photographs as stickers.

A new button with an add sign will show on the panel displaying sticker options whenever a user wants to send a sticker.

According to the WhatsApp news tracker, the option instantly allows producing a sticker from a picture on your computer. Moreover, the users can also create stickers with their images with the button that has been added to the drawing editor interface as well.

The feature has now been made available to the users but they may have to wait for a new update if they still can’t find the feature on their current versions of WhatsApp web.