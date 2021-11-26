PWD’s newly constructed interchange named after Dr A Q Khan

The PWD’s newly constructed interchange was named after nuclear scientist, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan by Capital development Authority (CDA) in Islamabad.

The CDA board was directed by the federal cabinet to name a permanent building/infrastructure or road after the nuclear scientist who passed away recently.

The board headed by CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed met on Thursday to discuss various policy-related matters.

CDA approved new apartment scheme for overseas Pakistanis and also a dumping site for rural area of Islamabad.

The meeting approved a five-acre dumping site in Taumar for the rural population which will be set up after completing the formalities.

A new apartment scheme – Overseas Enclave – will developed on 400 kanals near Park Enclave III.

The board decided that flats and apartments will be constructed for overseas Pakistanis under the Roshan Digital Program.