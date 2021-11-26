Shweta Nanda and Navya to appear on ‘KBC 13’

Amitabh Bachchan’s hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is going to have very special guests in one of the upcoming Shandar Shukarvaar episodes.

Big B’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda will appear on the hot seat. This is the first time that Shweta and Navya will play KBC. Sharing an enduring photo with his daughter and granddaughter on Twitter, Amitabh wrote in Hindi, “Daughters are the best. The world is theirs”.

In the picture, Amitabh can be seen standing in the middle. Shweta is standing on his right and Navya on his left. Big B and Shweta are looking at each other in the photo and smiling. Navya is also smiling looking straight at the audience.

The trio looked dapper. Navya wore a light powder blue dress with a shiny royal blue velvet blazer. Shweta was dressed in a deep blue dress with gold embossing on the left side. Amitabh looked handsome in a black suit.

Unlike other kids from filmy families, Navya Naveli Nanda has no intention to join the showbiz. She however wants to join her father’s business and is already an entrepreneur. She is co-founder of Aara Healthcare – a women-centric health tech company founded by her along with three other young women Pragya Sahoo, Ahilya Mehta and Mallika Sahaney. The aim of the company is to provide scientifically backed healthcare products for women in India.

Apart from Aara Health, Navya is also the co-founder of Project Naveli which aims to provide women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment.