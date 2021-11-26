Experts aim to launch platform for adaptation tracking

The experts at the two-day workshop have aimed to launch the Monitoring and Evaluation RISQ IT Platform and training for adaptation tracking in Pakistan. The two-day workshop was organized by the Global Change Impact Study Centre (GCISC) in collaboration with CITEPA, ACTERA and OiEau with the support of GIZ Pakistan.

While addressing the participants in open session, Arif Goheer, Head of Agriculture and Coordination at GCISC highlighted the importance and need of robust M&E adaptation tracking to track adaptation actions of Pakistan and report to UNFCC accordingly as per the commitments made in the newly submitted National Determined Contributions (NDC). He thanked GIZ Pakistan for its financial and technical support through CITEPA in supporting MoCC and GCISC in developing such crucial platform and building the related capacities of national and sub-national actors through interactive training workshops. He also briefed the participants on how Pakistan is committed to build its resilience to growing climate change challenges. Further, he highlighted the importance of agriculture being select as pilot sector for this RISQ IT platform with preparing guidelines and roadmap for future adaptation actions.

Baptiste Chatre, Climate Change Coordinator at GIZ Pakistan shed light on the GIZ cooperation with MoCC and GCISC in building this integrated M&E platform in monitoring and reporting its progresses on adaptation actions and to get require support from international funding channels to deal with climate change issues. He particularly thanked MoCC and Arif Goheer from GCISC for their continuous collaboration in leading the development of this M&E adaptation system with CITEPA. Baptiste also informed the participants about GIZ forthcoming “Strengthening Climate Adaptation and Resilience (SAR) project to be implemented in Pakistan with particular focus on climate risk assessments and integration of climate change into policy and planning processes including further strengthening M&E adaptation while developing the capacity of relevant stakeholders across Pakistan. Another important area that GIZ new project will focus on climate finance while building local capacities.

Ghislaine, adaptation expert from CITEPA thanked GIZ and GCISC for inviting her to Pakistan to develop and conduct trainings on M&E adaptation system. Ghislaine gave an overview of the project and layout of the training workshop to the participants. She also hoped to get constructive feedback from the participants on the content and indicators to improve the M&E adaptation RISQ platform.

In the technical sessions, CITEPA along with ACTERA presented a series of presentations to discuss various aspects of overall context of the M&E system and its relevance to the case of Pakistan. Further, participants were informed about various methodologies being used across globe for adaptation M&E.

While closing the first day workshop, Dr Muhammad Abid, Senior Advisor Adaptation to Climate Change and Climate Services thanked participants for their active participation in the training workshop and ensured them to keep them updated in the process of further strengthening the system and to improve coordination on the M&E platform while working on GIZ forthcoming climate resilience project.