PNS ALAMGIR visits Algeria on overseas deployment

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) ALAMGIR visited Port of Algiers, Algeria as part of Overseas Deployment and conducted bilateral passage exercise with Algerian Navy Ship to enhance interoperability between the two navies at the completion of the visit. On arrival nearing the port, Pakistan Navy Ship was welcomed by Algerian Navy Ship and warmly received by Defence Attaché of Pakistan at Algeria along with Algerian naval officials, said a Pakistan Navy news release here received on Thursday. During its stay at port, Mission Commander Commodore Azhar Mehmood and Commanding Officer PNS ALAMGIR Captain Bilal Ahmed Sana called on Commander Central Maritime Sector of Algerian Navy. During the interaction, matters of mutual interest, common maritime security objectives and enhancing Naval collaborations were discussed. The Mission Commander conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Algeria in general and Algerian Navy in particular. Mission Commander also extended his gratitude for whole hearted support provided by Algerian Navy in making ship’s stay comfortable. The visit of PNS ALAMGIR to Algeria provided an opportunity for both countries to further enhance the existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations.













