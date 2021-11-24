‘Nick and I are expecting’: momentous news revealed by Priyanka Chopra

In the Netflix special Jonas Brother Family Roast, Priyanka Chopra doesn’t hold back when it comes to making fun of her husband Nick Jonas.

Chopra takes some series digs at her husband on the one-hour show, which comprises comedians and Jonas’ wives teasing the three musicians with burning jokes.

Speaking about the most famous Jonas in the family, Priyanka poked fun at Kevin, Nick and Joe being avid Instagram users.

“Have you noticed how much content the Jonas Brothers post online? They are always on Instagram, always on their phone. It’s so cute. I’ll tell you why. Because all of them combined still have fewer followers than me. So I guess the most popular Jonas is @priyankachopra on Instagram,” PeeCee said about her popularity. Priyanka Chopra has over 70 million followers on Instagram.

Priyanka also went on to make an announcement that left everybody shocked.

“We’re the lone couple who hasn’t started a family. This is why I am ecstatic to share this news with you. I’m sorry, baby. Nick and I plan to…get wasted tonight and sleep in tomorrow “Her punchlines once again put the last nail in the coffin.