Prince Charles to open new AstraZeneca Research Centre

LONDON: On Tuesday, Prince Charles will formally launch a new AstraZeneca research and development (R&D) facility worth 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion).

AstraZeneca has supplied two billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, developed at Oxford University, and is also looking to bring a preventative antibody cocktail against COVID-19 to market.

But while the company is setting up a separate division for vaccine and antibody therapies in light of the coronavirus pandemic, it has also beefed up other areas of research

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne and son of Queen Elizabeth, will lead a walking tour of the centre and deliver a brief speech during the launch.