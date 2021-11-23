Demolition of Nasla Tower starts

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, the demolition of Nasla Tower has started on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, beginning from doors, and window panes, Daily Times reported.

Meanwhile, members from the anti-encroachment force and Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) along with the local administration of district East were watching the demolition process at the site.

Talking about the demolition process, Deputy Commissioner East Asif Khan maintained that they have begun the demolition of Nasla Tower using the traditional method and the SBCA team is cooperating with them in this regard.

“We have also called in anti-encroachment force over concerns regarding any lawlessness during the entire process,” he said.

“Until a decision come on it, we will continue to demolish the building through usual means adopted by the SBCA,” he added.

On the other hand, the Nasla Tower demolition strategy has yet to be planned as the authorities responsible for it continue to think on whether to wreck the building down manually or use controlled implosion.

Earlier, during a meeting on November 12, the sources privy to details of the session chaired by the deputy commissioner asserted it could not decide on which option to go with.

At least two demolition companies participated in the meeting and gave recommendations on the strategy to knock the tower and they also asked for some reports to determine the building and construction site status.

One building demolition company suggested it would take about one-and-a-half months to raze the structure using machinery, while the other said it can carry out the controlled implosion.

However, both the companies will have the necessary reports first before they can give final recommendations based on which the demolitions can take place, DC East said.