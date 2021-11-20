On Saturday(today), according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country has recorded 7 coronavirus deaths and 319 new cases in the last 24 hours (Friday). After adding the fresh 319 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,281,559. However, the overall death toll surged to 28,655. Moreover, a total of 39,200 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 319 came COVID positive. Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 0.81 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,077. Statistics 20 Nov 21: Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 39,200Positive Cases: 319Positivity %: 0.81%Deaths : 7Patients on Critical Care: 1077 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 20, 2021 However, as of yesterday, 311 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now climbed to 1,230,405. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 22,479. Furthermore, 473,918 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 442,353 in Punjab, 179,473 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,447 in Islamabad, 33,432 in Balochistan, 34,530 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,406 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC. On the other hand, the National Command and Operation Centre announced that the Covid-19 vaccination for children between 12 to 15 years of age will remain suspended till Nov 27 due to the ongoing national measles and rubella campaign launched across the country for 13 days. Due to ongoing National MR campaign, (15-27 November 2021), COVID vaccine administration for children between 12-15 years will remain suspended till 27 November 2021. — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 20, 2021