Cellular phone imports jump by 15.5pcYoY in 4MFY22

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $644.67 million during the first four months of the ongoing financial year (2021-22) compared to $557.96mn in the same period last year, showing a growth of 15.54pc, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data. The mobile imports during October 2021 were recorded at $149.7mn, up by 2.30x YoY while on a sequential basis, it declined by 28.37pc MoM. On a year-on-year basis, the overall telecom imports into the country increased by 2.05 times YoY to $208.68mn during the said month. However, on a month-on-month basis, the overall telecom imports fell by 23pc MoM in October 2021, compared to the imports of $270.82mn in September 2021. The other types of machinery that contributed to escalating import bills during October 2021 in absolute terms were Power Generating Machineries and Electric Machinery and Apparatus as their imports stood at $157.26mn and $153.19mn respectively, the PBS reported. The import bill of the machinery group surged by 62.24pc YoY to $864mn during October 2021.













