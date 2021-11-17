KP records 111 new dengue fever cases in 24 hours

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 111 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever during the last 24 hours.

According to a report issued by KP Directorate General Health Services, the death toll due to dengue fever in the province has reached nine.

The province has reported 9,603 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases so far, and the number of total cases of dengue in Peshawar is 4,984.

In Peshawar 85 new cases of dengue fever were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the health department. Presently, overall 78 patients of dengue virus have been under medical attendance at hospitals, officials said.

Eight dengue hemorrhagic fever cases reported in Khyber district of the province.

Federal capital Islamabad on Tuesday registered 40 new dengue fever cases in 24 hours, confirmed the district health officer (DHO).

Nineteen people have died because of in the current season in Islamabad so far. A total of 4,404 dengue hemorrhagic fever have been reported in the federal capital.

Punjab health officials have said that the number of dengue cases had started to drop as the province reported 103 new cases of mosquito-borne viral infection on Monday.

According to the secretary of primary and secondary health Punjab, the province reported 21,507 dengue cases so far, out of which 15,732 were reported in Lahore alone. Moreover, 93 people have lost their lives fighting the viral infection.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates. It often peaks during rainy seasons, states the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Once bitten by a dengue-infected mosquito, the virus takes four-10 days to affect the body. Its symptoms can be mild, similar to the common flu. Severe symptoms such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea can also occur.