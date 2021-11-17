On Wednesday (today), according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country has recorded 10 more coronavirus deaths and 270 new cases in the last 24 hours (Tuesday).

After adding the fresh 270 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,280,362. However, the overall death toll surged to 28,628.

Moreover, a total of 32,006 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 270 came COVID positive.

Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 0.84 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,085.

Statistics 17 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 32,006

Positive Cases: 270

Positivity %: 0.84%

Deaths : 10

Patients on Critical Care: 1085 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 17, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 499 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now reach 1,229,347.

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 22,387.

Furthermore, 473,293 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 442,068 in Punjab, 179,276 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,383 in Islamabad, 33,422 in Balochistan, 34,517 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,403 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.