CPEC is a game changer: FM addresses NDU under-training officers

On Tuesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shah Mehmod Qureshi said that CPEC is a game changer for Pakistan. Establishing relations with regional countries is in the interest of our country.

Pakistan is going through a very ‘interesting era’ as the world is changing like never before, he said while addressing the under-training officers at the National Defense University (NDU).

In terms of connectivity, CPEC is an important step. Gwadar Port was an important component of the whole CEPC framework, he said. He also explained the benefits of Gwadar.

He also shared the news that many countries have expressed their interest in only deep-sea in the world Gwadar port and respectively Pakistan welcome the investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to materialise Pakistan’s vision into reality for joint development and regional connectivity.

He was hopeful that CPEC would produce employment.

Discussing about Aghanistan, minister of Foreign Affairs said, Pakistan is playing its role in negotiations in neighboring country Afghanistan.

“The biggest challenge is to cope up with ever changing realities globally, ensuring our national interests”, he said.

The FM also explained Pakistan’s geographical importance to the under-training officers. He stressed on building strong relations for cultural and historical ties and to secure economic interests of the country.