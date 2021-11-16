Pakistan records lowest Covid positivity rate

ISLAMABAD: According to statistics provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday, 216 new Covid-19 patients have been discovered in the country in the last 24 hours.

The country’s top platform overseeing Covid response said a total of 33,435 samples were tested during this period, out of which 216 turned out to be positive, taking the caseload to 1,280,092.

The positivity rate dropped to 0.64 per cent, which is the lowest ever recorded since the authorities concerned started measuring the infection rate in March last year.

The last time the country reported infections below 230 was 14 months ago when 213 people were diagnosed with the viral disease on Aug 30, 2020.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,618 after six more people succumbed to the viral disease. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care has come down to 1,101.

On Sunday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced that it was temporarily suspending Covid vaccination of children aged 12 to 15 years from Monday (today).

Also, due to the national Measles and Rubella (MR) vaccination programme, the Covid immunisation of children aged 12 to 15 years will be postponed from November 15 to 27.