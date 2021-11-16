Dean Smith named boss of struggling Norwich City

LONDON: The Premier League’s bottom side Norwich City on Monday named former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith as their new head coach, tasked with saving them from relegation.The 50-year-old Smith, who was axed by Villa on November 7 after five successive defeats, takes over at Carrow Road on a two-and-a-half-year contract, the club said.Smith succeeds Daniel Farke, who was sacked on November 6 with Norwich rooted to the bottom of the Premier League.”It has been a whirlwind seven days, but I’m really pleased to be back and working for Norwich City in the Premier League,” said Smith, who will be assisted in the dug-out by assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare.”Clearly, there has been some wonderful work that has gone into this football club over last four and a half years. It is now the job of myself and Craig to continue and improve on that work with the ultimate aim of surviving in the Premier League.”Norwich City is a big club, with a massive hardcore of supporters who are fully understanding in what it means to be part of the club and its community.”













