Struggling to breathe in Lahore

It seems that Lahore becoming the most polluted city in the world, in terms of air quality, was not enough because its score on the Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to set records. While an AQI score of 150-200 is considered unhealthy, 200-300 is harmful, and above 300 is extremely hazardous, parts of Lahore touched 418 and 427 over the weekend, with Sunday’s average coming out at 343. This is a recurring trend and though previously Lahore had to settle for the number-two slot when it came to cities with the worst air pollution, Delhi being the former champion, now it’s reached a point where the people of Lahore get to breathe the worst quality air anywhere in the world.

It’s a shame that this problem occurs every winter, when the air becomes heavier and pushes pollutants closer to the ground, but nothing is ever done to prepare for it. It’s true that countries like Pakistan face an undue burden of climate change since their policies contributed very little to this phenomenon, yet it can also not be denied that this problem has to be dealt with regardless of which country is more to blame for it. And as such the performance of the provincial government, especially its disaster management authority, leaves a lot to be desired.

Considering that this problem has subjected the city’s many residents, a vast majority of which comprises the youth, to chronic, even fatal, diseases down the road, some action should be taken against authorities that haven’t so much as lifted a finger to deal with it so far. Even the most basic step, like building a national narrative to help people prepare for this annual disaster and mitigate its effects, has not yet been taken. And it’s still very common to see people burning garbage and dry leaves, etc, in residential areas. The annual practice of crop-burning also goes on unabated in most parts, and there’s still no answer to what is to be done about brick kilns that continue to operate with reckless abandon.

With so many unanswered questions, the government should at least know where and how to make a good start. *